Angkas, Joyride now allowed to resume operations: DOTr

Motorcycle taxis under JoyRide and Angkas traverse along EDSA in Quezon City on January 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Ride-hailing firms Angkas and Joyride can now resume motorcycle taxi operations after securing a certificate of compliance under the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program.

The Department of Transportation said both Angkas and Joyride are fully-compliant with the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the Technical Working Group for Motorcycle Taxis under the said program.

The DOTr said the certificate of compliance shall be valid for the duration of the Motorcyle Taxi Pilot Study, unless revoked or cancelled.

Angkas and Joyride were granted on Nov. 24 a provisional authority to operate under the program, valid until Dec. 9.

A similar provisional authority to operate was granted to Move It last Dec. 3, valid until Dec. 8. The DOTr said a Certificate of Compliance may also be issued to the company if it is able to fully comply with the requirements.

The government earlier banned motorcycle taxis as close contact increases risk of COVID-19 infection.

In response to health and safety concerns, some 6,435 riders of Angkas have undergone confirmatory coronavirus tests, while 1,000 drivers each of JoyRide and MoveIt also underwent swabbing.

The DOTr requires cashless transactions and approved barriers from all motorcycle taxi players, Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran earlier said.

She added that passengers are required to wear a face mask, helmet and must be prepared to fill up a health declaration form.

