AirAsia offers flights for as low as P12 in 12.12 sale

AirAsia airplane. Courtesy of AirAsia

MANILA - AirAsia is offering flights for as low as P12 one way as it launches its 12.12 seat sale.

The budget carrier said it will be offering deals every day from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13.

For Monday, Dec. 7, the airline is offering Manila to Bohol, Manila to General Santos one way trips for as low as P12.

On Tuesday, AirAsia will offer seats for Clark to Cagayan de Oro one-way trips starting at P12, and Manila to Cebu flights for as low as P552.

Other flights that will be offered in the next few days at P12 base fare are Cebu to Davao, Cebu to Caticlan, Clark to Iloilo, Manila to Kalibo and Cebu to Clark.

Travel period for the discounted flights is from Dec. 7 this year to June 30, 2021.