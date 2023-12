MANILA — Some flights were cancelled on Wednesday, December 6, as rains drenched some parts of the country.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the following flights were cancelled.

CebGo DG 6841/6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila

Sunlight Air 2R 787/788 Manila-Naga-Manila



Several areas in Visayas and Mindanao will experience rains due to the easterlies or the warm winds blowing from the Pacific, according to PAGASA.