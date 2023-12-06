MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas again reminded the public that folded P1,000 polymer banknotes, sometimes also called plastic bills, should still be accepted.

The BSP issued a joint advisory with the DTI, DILG, and LTRFB on the issue amid reports that some people and establishments are refusing to accept the folded plastic bills believing can no longer be used.

"Kesyo may tupi raw ang polymer, keso may lukot daw po, hindi po totoo yan. Dapat pong tanggapin, pinalabas po ng BSP ang advisory na yan para maliwanagan po ang ating mamayan,” said Nenette Malabrigo, Bank Office V of the Currency Policy and Integrity Department of the BSP.

Malabrigo added that non-compliance could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The BSP said government agencies have established hotlines and email addresses where consumers can report establishments/persons who will not accept the folded notes.

Consumers can report non-compliance to the following hotlines and emails:

BSP e-mail address: bspmail@bsp.gov.ph

LTFRB Hotline: 1342 / Landline: 8529-7111 / E-mail address: ochm@ltfrb.gov.ph

DTI Hotline: 1-384 / E-mail address: ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph

The Philippine Retailers Association or PRA said it would inform its members about the advisory and instruct them to receive folded P1,000 polymer bills.

PRA Vice Chair Paul Santos said retail establishments usually accept even crumpled paper money as long as they are genuine and not fake.

Some vendors meanwhile said the confusion stemmed from the government‘s mixed messages regarding the handling of the new currency.

The BSP for its part continues to advise consumers to be careful in handling the polymer notes, not to write anything on it nor iron it to remove the creases.

The BSP earlier launched the P1,000 polymer bill, which it said could last longer and is more hygienic compared to paper money.