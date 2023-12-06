Egg farmgate prices stabilizing: industry group

MANILA - Egg farmgate prices in the country have started to stabilize, according to an official of the Philippine Egg Board Association, as retail prices saw an upward trend in recent weeks, hitting P8.00 a piece.

During Wednesday’s briefing before the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, Philippine Egg Board Association President Francis Uyehara said he sees the upward trend in egg farmgate prices reversing in some areas. He attributes this to an increase in supply.

“Right now, I could confidently say, for the past month, November, for the past six weeks, ang farmgate prices natin is stable already, hindi na siya derederetsong umakyat unlike ‘yung previous months. November until now, nag-stabilize na po ang presyo ng farmgate prices,” Uyehara told the panel.

He said the previous increase in egg prices was due to a drop in supply volume largely brought about by bird flu.

“The outbreak of bird flu for the past year and past months. With bird flu kasi, ang recovery is not less than one year. So ‘pag ang farm tinamaan ng bird flu now, ang recovery niyan… more than one year… Aside from the bird flu local is the bird flu in Europe, the primary sources of parent stocks,” Uyehara said.

To avert supply issues, the Philippine Egg Board Association appealed for faster processing of bird flu vaccine imports.

RICE

The Department of Agriculture meanwhile admitted seeing an increase in the price of well-milled and regular-milled rice.

Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement attributes this to issues in local supply.

“P30 na ang presyo ng palay sa dry at wala na halos mabili. That’s the reason why mataas ang presyo… kaunti pa lang din ang nagdadatingan ng imported rice, which affected yung presyo natin. Kaunti ang supply natin,” PRISM’s Rowena Sadicon told the panel.



