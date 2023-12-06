BSP may hike rates or pause in next meeting: Remolona

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Headquarters in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said the Monetary Board may pause or hike the country’s key policy rate in its next meeting.



Remolona said that the BSP will remain hawkish even as headline inflation inched closer to the government’s target of 2 to 4 percent.



The Monetary Board of the central bank is set to meet on December 14 for its last policy meeting for the year.



“The risks are still there, so we have to assess the situation. So I think it’s premature to [say] that we will start or ease,” Remolona said.



The BSP in November kept interest rate at 6.5 percent.

The central bank governor added that inflation has to be on a sustained downward trend before BSP considers changing its monetary policy stance.



“If inflation is within the target range for 1 month, it’s not enough. It has to look like it will stay there. And then we’ll start to consider not being hawkish,” Remolona said.



Remolona said inflation could hit the target range by December and remain below 3 percent in the early part of 2024.