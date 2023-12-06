BPOs, foreign investments seen to boost growth: NEDA

A view of the Makati skyline on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The services sector is key to achieving the government’s growth target of 6 to 7 percent for 2023, the National Economic and Development Authority said on Wednesday.

The business process outsourcing and information technology industry can be drivers of growth as these sectors have proven resilient to shocks, according to NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

“Domestic services account for almost 3/4 of our growth. That is not vulnerable to global shocks. Even [when] there is a global slowdown, that sector can be quite robust,” Balisacan said during an economic briefing by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

As the tourism sector recovers post-pandemic, the country’s chief economist is also confident that it will fuel growth in the economy along with investments in infrastructure programs.

Balisacan has said that for the country to hit the government’s target of at least 6 percent growth for 2023, GDP needs to grow at least 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

GDP expanded at a faster clip of 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023 as government spending picked up pace. This was faster than the 4.3 percent clip in the second quarter, but still below the 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter.

The Philippine economy is expected to grow further in 2024 if the government can attract “massive” investments to boost productivity, Balisacan said.

Balisacan said that the government is focusing on getting investors that will bring high quality jobs.

“To produce the kind of 8 to 5 work and not just 1 to 2 hours a day, permanent jobs, those can happen only if companies, businesses are investing their building plants, factories, equipment, machinery that our labor force can work at," Balisacan said.

"There’s no other way we’re improving the quality of work available if we can’t get more massive investments that will compliment the push in infrastructure,” Balisacan said.

