Medical personnel at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City temporarily take care of the patients at the hospital's conference room on Aug. 24, 2022, in the aftermath of tropical storm Florita after the hospital's general admission area was affected by the rain. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it approved a $450-million policy-based loan to help the Philippines strengthen its universal healthcare program.

Under the Build Universal Health Care Program (Subprogram 2), the ADB is helping put in place a sustainable financing strategy for the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Act of 2019.

The program includes a national medicine access policy, and adopts the National Health Data Repository framework.

It will also increase the number of primary care providers, and improve primary care and inpatient benefits under the National Health Insurance Program.

“The program will also help ensure the reforms are responsive to gender-specific health issues and the impacts of climate change on people’s health and well-being," said ADB principal health specialist Eduardo Banzon.

The Build UHC Program is also part of ADB’s commitment to deliver long-term support to the country to ensure all Filipinos have equitable access to quality health services without exhausting their finances, Banzon said.

Aside from this, the ADB also approved loans to help the Philippines in its fight against climate change, improve its tax collection, and boost financial inclusion in the country.

