Lazada says taking steps to reduce environmental impact, uplift communities

Lazada marks its 10th anniversary with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact report.

MANILA - Lazada said it is marking its 10th anniversary with efforts to manage its impact on the environment as well as uplift communities.

In a statement, the e-commerce giant said it has introduced a baseline carbon inventory to identify key sources of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission across its operations.

“The results from the carbon inventory exercises will serve to enhance Lazada’s decarbonization roadmap in the coming years and align with global ambitions to reduce GHG emissions,” the company said.

It added that it prioritizes partnerships with independent contractors with electric vehicles.

Lazada Philippines said it also launched LazGoGreen, an initiative that continually reduces the environmental impact of Lazada’s packaging through efficient plastic recovery and reduction efforts mobilized across the Philippines.

“In March of 2020, 70,000 alternative packaging pouches were sold, with 35 of Lazada’s sellers fully adopting plastic alternatives. By 2020, the company launched as much as 18 plastic collection sites across the country,” the company said.

This was part of Lazada’s first environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact report, which details the company’s efforts to leverage eCommerce as a force for good, Lazada said.

“I am looking forward to strengthening our collaborations with our partners and stakeholders to shape the future of a sustainable digital ecosystem in the country," Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera said.

"These include our Lazada x For The Women (FTW) Data Science Scholarship program where we offer data science training to promising young women who are looking to build a career in tech for example, and LazGoGreen, our initiative addressing our environmental impact," Barrera added.

The company said it has created 1.1 million economic opportunities within its ecosystem of sellers, digital commerce enablers, third-party logistics partners and dedicated employees.

Lazada Philippines said it also established the Lazada University, an exclusive education program to empower MSMEs and small business sellers; and the Lazada Learning Festival 2022, the biggest virtual learning festival in Southeast Asia to educate and engage with aspiring entrepreneurs.

The company said it is also the first Southeast Asian digital commerce firm with a dedicated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Protection Team.

“In March 2020, the team piloted a proactive detection and takedown of counterfeit goods, which resulted in 98 percent of proactive removals occurring before a transaction took place in 2021.”

It said it also partnered with DTI, DICT, and NPC to execute events and activities aimed at driving awareness on several topics concerning cyber security and online safety practices.

"Beyond being the eCommerce pioneer, we remain committed to enabling a sustainable and healthy ecosystem that connects our buyers and sellers in more meaningful ways. Our approach is to adopt an 'ecosystem mindset', where stronger ties with our partners and stakeholders along our value chain are key to creating a lasting, positive impact," Barrera said.