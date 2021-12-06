MANILA - Globe Telecom said Monday it expects to migrate all of its broadband users to fiber technology by 2022.

The Ayala-led telco has been migrating its broadband users from DSL and LTE to fiber for over a year and is "on track" to complete the process, it said in a statement.

Migration jumped 250 percent as of October, surpassing its 2021 target, Globe said. It aims to install 1.4 million fiber-to-the-home lines this year.

"By 2022, all of our customers will be able to enjoy fast fiber technology capable of handling the present and future needs of the household. We will continue to guide them for an easy and smooth transition," Globe At Home Vice President for Marketing Barbie Dapul,.



Fiber users can access up to 1 Gbps maximum speeds, Globe said.

Broadband rivals PLDT Inc and pure fiber provider Converge have also been ramping up upgrades and expansion as demand soared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

