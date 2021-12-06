MANILA - EasyCall Communications on Monday said it would acquire technology firm Transnational E-Business Solutions Inc (TESI) that specializes in software development and IT outsourcing, among others.

The transaction is set to be completed in January 2022, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

EasyCall is among the pioneers in paging in the 1990s. It has now shifted to data technology and is also eyeing other digital offerings with the acquisition of TESI, it said.

"We see the synergy between EasyCall and TESI, having EasyCall directly own TESI, and we hope to expand our services to help businesses unlock their potential through digital transformation," ECP President Zaki Delgado.

"We are very optimistic that through this new development with TESI, we can build on our culture of innovation and provide the best digital solutions that address the needs of our customers," Delgado added.

The company said TESI has experience in delivery of professional services and in web and mobile app development, among others.

RELATED VIDEO: