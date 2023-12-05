New PCCI President Enunina “Nina" Mangio. Handout

MANILA -- An owner of a chain of samgyeopsal restaurants is the new president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

In a December 1 meeting, the PCCI elected Enunina “Nina" Mangio as the president of one of the country's largest business organizations.

Mangio owns the SamgyeopMasarap chain of restaurants, and serves as the chairman of Mawell Chemical Corporation.

She is also an Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia in West Africa.

Mangio said she will proactively work with the national government in attracting local and foreign investors to the Philippines. She also aims to push for programs that will create more business and generate jobs across the country.

A licensed chemical engineer by profession, Mangio graduated from the Mapua Institute of Technology, and earned her master's degree in business management from the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

She also sits on the Board Governor of the Employers Confederation of the

Philippines (ECOP), is a Board of Trustee for the Philippine Food Exporters Confederation (Philexport), and and Honorary Chair and Senior Adviser for Philippines-Korea Business Council.

The PCCI boasts of a 30,000-strong membership throughout the country.