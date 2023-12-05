PLDT president Al Panlilio to retire by December 31

MANILA — PLDT on Tuesday said its board of directors has accepted the retirement of its president and chief executive officer Alfredo "Al" Panlilio effective December 31.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PLDT said its chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan will take over from Panlilio starting next year.

The telco giant said Panlilio is retiring for health reasons.

"I would like to thank Al profusely for his service and his loyalty,

and wish him the very best," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan had stepped down as president and CEO of PLDT in June 2021.

PLDT noted that their company sustained profitability and industry leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic under Panlilio's leadership.

"With Mr. Panlilio at the helm, PLDT received various citations from both local and international organizations for pioneering brand, corporate social responsibility, cybersecurity, network and sustainability initiatives," the company noted.