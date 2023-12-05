NEDA, DOF back proposals to ban POGOs

Phil-Asian Gaming Expo features offshore games targeting bettors outside the Philippines. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Finance (DOF) are supporting proposals to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs), saying their potential negative impact outweigh economic contributions.

During Tuesday’s hearing of the House Committee on Games and Amusements, NEDA Assistant Secretary Sarah Lynne Daway-Ducanes said that at the height of POGO operations in the country in 2019, it accounted for 0.6% to 0.7% of the gross domestic product. But this figure declined to 0.2% to 0.3% last year, and an estimated around 0.3% this year.

The Philippines, meanwhile, stands to lose around 0.8% to 1% of its annual GDP if China blacklists the country’s tourist sites over POGO operations, according to NEDA

“We are banking on tourism as one of the main drivers of growth in the medium term. If POGOS continue operating and China blacklists the country, our economy stands to lose as much as 0.8% to 1% of the GDP annually. If we bump this up against the estimated economic benefits that I mentioned earlier, we are looking at a net negative impact of POGOs in our country,” Ducanes said.

DOF, for its part, cited the “social costs” and “reputational risks” of allowing POGOS to continue operating in the country.

It estimates that the net cost of POGO operations is at around P6.99 billion a year. Data from DOLE and PAGCOR, meanwhile, show that majority of workers in POGOs are foreign nationals, reaching a peak of 82.3% of total work force or 97,283 foreign nationals in 2019. The share dropped to 51.1% of total work force last year.

“The social ills associated with POGOs are opening up the country to high reputational risks which can severely affect our efforts in attracting foreign direct investments. In a 2020 AMLC report, it was mentioned that POGOs and its service providers are highly vulnerable to money laundering,” DOF’s Atty. Karla Espinosa said.

“We maintain our position on the discontinuation of pogo operations in the country. It is our belief that we cannot afford to lose the needed productive investments and their accompanying revenues from more legitimate industries, which we believe can be gained from positive business perception, especially at this time, when the country is gearing towards full economic recovery,” she added.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, meanwhile, disagrees with the call to ban POGOs in the country, recommending instead to intensify monitoring and improve regulation of the industry.

“Shutting down offshore gaming operations in the country is not the appropriate response to the challenges that the industry is facing. Instead we advocate for the proper regulation of the offshore gaming industry,” PAGCOR’s Atty. Renfred Tan told the panel.

“Through proper regulation, intensive monitoring and better inter-agency coordination and data-sharing, illegal offshore gaming operations can be eliminated, along with the social ills related with it, resulting to a viable and sustainable industry, which provides a substantial revenue scheme that the country needs for its nation-building programs and socio-civic projects,” he added.

The panel will continue deliberations on the measures seeking to ban POGOs in the Philippines.