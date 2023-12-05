Globe says infra stable after magnitude 7.4 quake

Damaged homes and infrastructure in Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur following the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that rocked Eastern Mindanao on December 2, 2023. Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Globe Telecom on Tuesday said its infrastructure in Mindanao was not damaged by the strong quake that hit Surigao del Sur over the weekend.

In a statement, Globe said their facilities in Mindanao are fully operational, and no major service interruptions were recorded in the area.

Generator sets and batteries are also on the ground to ensure uninterrupted service, Globe said.

The company's chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto also said personnel are present to assist affected communities with their digital solutions and other interventions.

Some 141 homes were destroyed, while over 700 were partially damaged by Mindanao quake.

At least 1,726 aftershocks have been recorded in the province of Surigao del Sur and nearby areas following the powerful tremblor.

RELATED STORY: