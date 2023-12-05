MANILA - The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and advocacy group Scam Watch Pilipinas unveiled the “12 Scams of Christmas” on Tuesday, a list of potential scams this holiday season.

CICC Executive Director Usec. Alexander Ramos said they are expecting an increase in the number of scams this holiday season as more people are going online to buy gifts, clothes, and food for various parties. Scammers also use the season as a way to dupe people into donating to fake charitable projects.

The "12 Scams of Christmas" include fake shipping and delivery notifications, fake online charity scams, fake shopping websites, fake online sellers, free trial scams, fake Christmas gift card scams, tech support scams, crypto investment scams, fake relative/friend scams, dating scams, foreign exchange investment scams, and loan scams.

Officials said red flags include a very low price, seller or other persons immediately asking for money, unknown links on the site, among others.

“Huwag mag madali pumindot. Basahin mabuti. Kung in doubt, i-scan ninyo, kaya nga may Google,” said Ramos who added that it may be better to buy at legitimate shopping apps where businesses are registered.

Scam Watch Pilipinas co-lead convenor Jocel De Guzman said the public should change their mindset and habits when it comes to scams, as many people are still not aware. He said that the public should learn to ignore and report such suspicious incidents.

“Just follow the 5 rules of magdamot, magduda, magsnub, magsumbong at maghanda. Because behavioral lang, nothing beats prevention,” said De Guzman.

Ramos added that sometimes people are also aware that a deal may be a scam, but because the price of the product is low, they still buy that product even if they have doubts.

“Tinanong sila alam mo ba na scam, oo. Bakit mo pa rin pinindot? Nagbabakasakali eh, sayang rin kung totoo, makakasave ako,” Ramos said.

Authorities hope Filipinos will be more discerning when it comes to online shopping especially after the Philippines was cited as having a high shopping scam rate by Asia Scam Report 2023. Ramos added that it would be very difficult to recover the money you send to a scammer, so one should be extra careful when sending money.