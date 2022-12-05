MANILA - A total of P2,021,895,000 has been released to cover the health insurance premium subsidy for indigent members, the Department of Budget and Management said on Monday.

The money was released to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, the DBM said in a statement.

Some 673,965 indigent members enrolled under the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) will be covered under the said Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) for the period of January to December 2022, the agency said.

“We are happy that before this year ends, we were able to cover the remaining subsidy for the health premiums of our kababayans,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

The DBM said the release is chargeable against FY 2022 built-in appropriation under PhilHealth's National Health Insurance Program.

To date, the DBM has released over P79.93 billion through 3 SARO's for the subsidy which covered the health insurance premiums of 21,161,308 indirect contributors.

