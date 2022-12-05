Globe says mobile business strong due to digital adoption

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Monday its mobile business remains strong as of the end of September, with P80.6 billion in revenues.

The Ayala-led telco said this is its second-highest 9-month mobile revenues.

Prepaid business largely contributed to the revenue improvement due to the rise in digital adoption, the telco said in a statement. Globe said its mobile consumer base expanded to 87.9 million.

Total mobile service comprised 68 percent of Globe's consolidated service revenues driven mainly by the sustained increase in mobile data, it said.

Meanwhile, mobile data accounted for 78 percent of total mobile service revenues, up from 74 percent last year, Globe said. For the first 9 months, it grew 8 percent to P62.5 billion, from P57.9 billion in the same period last year, it added.

“As the economy opens up and people become more mobile again, we expect this uphill trend to continue. Globe is always on the lookout for innovations relevant to the needs of our customers so they can get the best value out of our offers. We want our products and services to be their partner as they engage, socialize, and experience the world around them,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe has postpaid and prepaid segments that cater to different markets.

