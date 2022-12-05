BSP warns: Watch out for fake central bank employees

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the public should not provide personal information to unscrupulous individuals representing themselves as employees or authorized representatives of the central bank.

Central bank employees "will never solicit money" or ask for information about private individuals' financial transactions in the performance of their official functions, the BSP said in a statement.

Some fraudsters are using real and fictitious names of BSP personnel, officers and units to make phone calls or messages to their victims, it said.

They are also using fraudulent mobile numbers and e-mail addresses that resemble legitimate and official BSP sources, it added.

To protect themselves, the public must remain vigilant, avoid sharing financial information and refrain from sending money to unverified recipients, the BSP said.

Fraudulent activities carried out by people posing as BSP personnel must be reported immediately, it said.



Reports of persons suspected to be posing as BSP employees can be reported to the following:

• Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Address: A. Mabini St. cor. P. Ocampo St., Malate, Manila, Philippines

• Contact Number: (+632) 8811-1277 or 8811-1BSP

• Email Address: bspmail@bsp.gov.ph

