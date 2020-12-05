PAL to offer free antigen tests for GenSan-bound passengers from Dec. 7 to 17

A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777. Handout

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it will make antigen tests free for Manila passengers bound for General Santos City from Dec. 7 to 17.

Negative COVID-19 tests are among the requirements for passengers, according to pandemic task force protocols.

In a statement, Philippine Airlines said the facility will be placed at PAL Gate 3, in Andrews Avenue, Pasay City, and passengers are required to be there some 2 to 6 hours before their flight.

They must also register at the testing partner’s booking portal.

The testing center will be open from 12 AM to 4 AM every Monday and Thursday, and will be carried out through drive-thru or walk-in.

The airline encouraged passengers to arrive at the testing center “as early as possible” to process results faster.

Results will be released within 30 minutes and passengers may use the airline’s shuttle service to the airport, free of charge.

Negative antigen results or RT-PCR tests are required before entering General Santos City, according to city ordinance.

PAL will also allow their passengers to avail of antigen tests from other accredited laboratories.

PAL carries out flights to General Santos City every Monday and Thursday from NAIA Terminal 2 at 6:25 in the morning.