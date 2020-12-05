NTC to telcos: Improve services in anticipation of internet traffic surge during holidays

MANILA — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has directed telecommunications companies to improve services and fast-track maintenance operations as the agency expects internet traffic to surge during the holidays.

In a memorandum dated December 4, the NTC said many holiday activities -- including Christmas parties, gatherings, reunions, and other celebrations -- could be held online due to community quarantine measures meant to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The commission added that telco companies should observe a “heightened level” of emergency preparations from December 7 until January 8, 2021, “to ensure minimal disruption and downtime.”

“You are hereby directed to fast-track your maintenance efforts, increase internet/broadband capacities, and ensure that business continuity and disaster recovery protocols are in place and functioning, 24/7,” the NTC said.

President Rodrigo Duterte during his 5th State of the Nation Address in July told telcos to "improve the services before December."

"I want to call Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, better have that line cleared...If you are not ready to improve, I might just as well close all of you and we revert back to the line telephone at kukunin ko yan (I will take that) expropriate ko sa gobyerno (to the government)," Duterte said.

Telcos, the President had said, should report to his Cabinet officials the local government units hampering the building of cell sites in the country.

