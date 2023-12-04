MANILA -- MRT-3 fares could be hiked by the end of March or the start of April next year, an official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

Transportation Assistant Secretary and MRT-3 officer in charge General Manager, Jorjette Aquino said the management would be refiling this week the petition for a fare hike after their initial request last January was denied by regulators.

The MRT-3 management is seeking an additional P2.29 for the boarding fee and a P0.21 increase per kilometer.

If approved, the minimum fare will go up to P16 from the current P13 while an end-to-end trip from North Avenue station to Taft Avenue station would go up to P34 from the current P28.

Aquino said that despite seeing the MRT-3’s ridership and revenue rise during the first 10 months of the year, it still had a multi-billion dollar deficit when taking into account the train’s operating and maintenance expenses.

“Mula January to October ng taong ito, nasa 117 million na po (ang annual ridership). Hindi pa tapos ang taon pero ito ay already 20 percent higher than the entire year ng 2022,” she said.

“Dahil tumaas din ang ating ridership, from January to October, umabot na sa P1.9 billion ang ating revenue. Subalit meron pa rin tayong around P6.2 billion na kakulangan or deficit,” she added.

So far, Aquino said they have already received feedback from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

According to Aquino, the LTFRB noted that even with the proposed fare hike, the MRT-3 fare would still be cheaper than other modes of public transportation.

“Ang naging comment sa amin ng LTFRB is that yung aming nire-request na fare increase ay actually still lower than city buses, city bus (na may) aircon and also yung MPUJs (modern public utility jeepneys) na aircon,” she said.

As for the NEDA, it does not see any significant impact on inflation.

“Ang sabi ng NEDA na ang impact ng aming proposed fare hike on inflation is actually minimal while yung additional revenue would actually provide financial support to the DOTr, which in turn, would actually ease yung pressure on the national government to increase subsidies to the MRT-3,” she shared.

The national government is currently subsidizing a significant portion of MRT-3 fares.

“Ang dapat na pasahe ng dapat pasahero ng MRT-3 dulo sa dulo, meaning North Avenue to Taft Avenue, ay dapat nasa P69. At ang binabayaran lamang ng bawat pasahero ay P28 so ito ay may kakulangan na P41 kada pasahero,” noted Aquino.

She said that with the fare increase, the government will be able to reallocate more resources to other programs and projects that could benefit more people beyond Metro Manila.

The last time the MRT-3 adjusted its fares was back in 2015.

Meanwhile, the MRT-3 management assured commuters that there are safety and security protocols in place for their protection in light of the recent bombing in Marawi and ahead of the holidays.

Aquino added that they are prepared to further tighten protocols if needed.

“Patuloy naman po ang ating security to ensure the safety of all our passengers," she said. "Hindi naman po tayo nagluluwag kasi hindi naman po naming pwedeng i-sacrifice ang buhay so itutuloy lang namin yan. Kung may makita pa kaming areas na dapat mas higpitan po, then ito po ay aming ii-implement."