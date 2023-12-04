Megaworld, Suntrust to develop new township in Palawan

MANILA -- Property developer Megaworld said it is building a new township in Puerto Princesa, Palawan with its subsidiary Suntrust Properties.

In a statement, Megaworld said Baytown Palawan will be along the Puerto Princesa South Road. It will have residential condominiums, hotels, and retail spaces.

Megaworld said it will develop an "upscale and exclusive residential community" in Baytown, while Suntrust will build the residential condominiums.

It will be Megaworld's second township in Palawan, and its 31st in the Philippines.

The real estate giant said it is alloting P7 billion to develop the township over the next five years. Land development will start next year, they said.

Megaworld's net income in the first half of 2023 climbed 31 percent to P8.8 billion.