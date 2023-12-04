Gov't, private sector eye 'unified' approach to cyberattacks

MANILA - Representatives from the Government and the private sector said they are working together to create a unified approach to promote cybersecurity and guard against cyber threats.

Various agencies and companies from different sectors like healthcare, telecom, business process outsourcing, and more joined the first Philippine CERT Conference in Quezon City, which is a gathering of CERTs or Computer Emergency Response Team experts.

Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said cybersecurity experts from government agencies and the private sector will share experiences and responses on cyber attacks. Uy said this will be very helpful as some attacks are of the same nature.

"This is actually a message to everyone that today, our response to cyberthreats and cybersecurity will not be segmented. It will not be isolated. It will not be per silo. It will be a unified approach," said Uy.

"Nabiktima sila, pwede nila ishare sa ibang CERT na 'o dito kami napasukan, eto ang ginamit na attack' para ma alerto ibang CERTs," he added.

Uy admitted that cyberattacks are still prevalent not just in the country but across the world. There's also a need for more cybersecurity personnel amid the growing rise in cyberthreats.

"We need to build up capacity building, more skills. We want to train more cybersecurity professionals," the DICT chief asserted.

The Philippine CERT Conference, organized by DICT Cybersecurity Bureau and CERT-PH, will run from December 4 to 6, 2023, in Quezon City.