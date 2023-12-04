A Globe Store. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Globe Telecommunications on Monday said it has blocked more than 400,000 websites containing child pornography, illegal gambling, online piracy, and other malicious content in the first 9 months of 2023.

In a statement, Globe said this is 45 percent higher than the 278,555 websites blocked in the same period in 2022.

Globe said they were able to block more websites with malicious content after they invested $2.7 million in systems designed to filter content related to child pornography, illegal gambling, and online piracy.

Under the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 (Republic Act No. 9775), all internet service providers in the Philippines are mandated to install technology that blocks or filters access to child pornography.

Last week, Globe also said they blocked more than 154,000 fraud-linked SIMs in the first nine months of the year via its Stop Spam reporting portal.

The telco giant said 148,515 SIM cards from other networks were blacklisted, while 6,054 from its own network were deactivated.

Globe said 148,515 numbers from other networks were blacklisted as of September, up more than 667 percent from 19,343 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of Globe SIMs deactivated over fraud links decreased, from 16,215 in the first nine months of 2022 to 6,054 in 2023.

Globe said it has invested $20 million in its Security Operations Center, which works round-the-clock to filter out unwanted messages, including app-to-person and person-to-person SMS from international and domestic sources.

RELATED STORY: