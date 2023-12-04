Gasoline, kerosene prices rise in first week of December

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gasoline and kerosene prices are rising in the first week of December, while diesel prices will be rolled back.

Oil companies announced the following price adjustments effective Tuesday, December 5.

SHELL PILIPINAS, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30/L increase

Kerosene - P0.20/L increase

Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

CLEANFUEL (from 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30/L increase

Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

PETROGAZZ, JETTI PETROLEUM, PHOENIX PETROLEUM, PTT (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30/L increase

Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30/L increase

Kerosene - P0.20/L increase

Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

