Home  >  Business

Gasoline, kerosene prices rise in first week of December

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2023 11:18 AM | Updated as of Dec 04 2023 05:00 PM

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gasoline and kerosene prices are rising in the first week of December, while diesel prices will be rolled back.

Oil companies announced the following price adjustments effective Tuesday, December 5. 

SHELL PILIPINAS, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase 
Kerosene - P0.20/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

CLEANFUEL (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase 
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

PETROGAZZ, JETTI PETROLEUM, PHOENIX PETROLEUM, PTT (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase 
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase 
Kerosene - P0.20/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease

More details to follow.

Read More:  Christmas   oil prices   oil   presyo ng langis   presyo ng petrolyo   presyo ng krudo   petroleum   petroleum prices  