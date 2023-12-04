Gasoline, kerosene prices rise in first week of December

MANILA — Gasoline and kerosene prices are rising in the first week of December, while diesel prices will be rolled back.
Oil companies announced the following price adjustments effective Tuesday, December 5.
SHELL PILIPINAS, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase
Kerosene - P0.20/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease
CLEANFUEL (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease
PETROGAZZ, JETTI PETROLEUM, PHOENIX PETROLEUM, PTT (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease
CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30/L increase
Kerosene - P0.20/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L decrease
More details to follow.