DTI says no shortage of Noche Buena products

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday assured the public of an ample supply of goods, particularly Noche Buena items this coming holiday season.

DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the agency is closely monitoring the market situation as Christmas nears.

"Based on our monitoring a couple of days ago, we noticed there's ample supply. For certain types or categories of products, there is a range, a price range that's available for the choice of the consumer. The options are there," Pascual said.

Asked if most retailers comply with the price guides, he said some retailers go even lower in terms of pricing.

"Merong lumalabag in terms of selling below, competition seems to be working when you talk about certain categories of products," he said.

"We have the assurances of manufacturers that they will sell their products within the price guide that they provided," Pascual added.

He also clarified the role of DTI and manufacturers in terms of price guides for goods.

"By the way, it's not DTI that sets the price guide, it was the manufacturers. They are imposing the price guides on their retailers. And if there is anyone among the retailers that is selling beyond the price guide provided by the manufacturers, these retailers will be answerable to the manufacturers. Our monitors will report them to the manufacturers," he said.

Pascual said some manufacturers have filed for price adjustments but they are yet to finalize if these will be granted.

"There were requests for the adjustments of the SRP, not the price guide pending with us since February so we'll be evaluating against the cost of raw materials and packaging materials. I have not gotten the report from our people if the requested adjustment will be granted or not," he said.