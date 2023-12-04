BPI closes branches in parts of quake-hit Mindanao

A handout photo provided by Hinatuan Public Information Office (HPIO) shows villagers resting inside a gymnasium after an earthquake in the town of Hinatuan, Philippines, December 3, 2023. Hinatuan PIO via EPA-EFE.

MANILA -- The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) on Monday said two of its branches in Mindanao are closed after a magnitude 7.4 quake struck in Surigao del Sur over the weekend.

BPI said their following branches are closed:

-BPI Surigao Tandag

-BPI Agusan San Francisco

Their mobile banking channels, automated teller machines (ATM) and cash machines will remain available, they said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 1,583 aftershocks after the Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur last Saturday.

Authorities have suspended classes in some areas in Davao region due to the quake and its aftershocks.

