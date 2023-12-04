Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it will program $10 billion, or around P550 billion in climate finance for the Philippines within the next 5 years.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said the program, expected to be implemented between 2024 and 2029, will help the country with its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

“The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific and nowhere is this more evident than in the Philippines,” said Asakawa.

Aside from the program, Asakawa said ADB will also aim to tap additional climate finance from the private sector, cofinancing partners, and other sources.

The ADB noted the Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“The Global Climate Risk Index ranked the Philippines fourth in terms of countries most affected by extreme weather globally from 2000 to 2019.” the multilateral lender said.

ADB said it will support low-carbon transport, renewable energy, the development of carbon markets, flood management, resilient coastal development, food security, and adaptive health and social protection.