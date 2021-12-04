People visit the Night Market at the Greenhills Shopping Center during its launch on November 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The year is almost over, and how time flies, indeed! As I wake up in the morning, I see a miracle happening before my eyes – and that is witnessing God's love for my family and me each day.

There were times when the pandemic made me contemplate the things that I have done. Many of us have ignored many things as we became more focused on our businesses and careers.

The times have turned us into zombies of routine, leading us away from the real meaning of life. But life is too short, and we should not waste time by neglecting the most important people in our lives.

As humans, we often see the tribulations and quickly punish ourselves for unfavorable matters. Poor performance or unpleasant occurrences are quickly criticized, which leads to unhappiness. A negative mindset can quickly bring us down, which may lead us to give up on our dreams.

People often get stressed, depressed and apprehensive today. Everyone is in a hurry to get so many things done all at once, and we seem like machines devoid of positive feelings. And that is one of the factors that affect our health. However, we can turn things around. Celebrating small victories can create a sense of delight that will positively impact our career, business, and personal relationships.

How often do you recognize your employees' achievements? Or do you even appreciate the small things that your children have done for you? Life has been hard lately, and I think that seeing even those small things calls for a celebration.

We are used to celebrating when big things come our way, or when we get past something difficult. However, we also must learn to appreciate the littlest things as well, because these can somehow change our perspective.

Why the need to celebrate small victories?

Let's face it. You smiled when you suddenly heard from an old friend that you have lost touch with for many years. And instantly, both of you want to see each other and celebrate your reconnection. Not a big deal, but it did make you happy.

Let's say you need to send out 500 emails in 2 days. On the first day alone, you got half of it done. Wouldn't you be just so happy that you are almost done with your tasks? A reason to celebrate!

Sometimes, you just need to hit the pause button and look at where you are now. How has life changed you as a business owner, a parent, speaker? The journey that you took may not be the same as others. However, along the way, you were able to go break barriers.

Others may have seen you go through these struggles, but they may not understand just how difficult they were. Hats off to you for creating a better version of yourself! Let this lift your spirit and give you the boost you need to keep going.

Don't you know that these small victories, when celebrated, boost your confidence, as well? Thus, never allow your attention to be consumed with one hurdle after another. They may make you feel powerless and defeated. When you learn to celebrate small victories, it builds up your confidence.

Having confidence is crucial because it allows you to do your best and move forward.

There is no need for a huge occasion to celebrate. Small victories are enough to feed your mind and soul to meet the daily challenges and slowly lead you to achieve your goals.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO