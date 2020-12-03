Home  >  Business

Electricity bills, other charges now payable in ShopeePay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2020 04:54 AM

MANILA - Power users can now pay their electricity bills through Shopee's mobile wallet, ShopeePay.

Days before its 12.12 sale on Dec. 12, the e-commerce platform announced that consumers of Meralco, Visayan Electric Company, and Davao Light and Power Company can pay their bills and save costs by using ShopeePay.

"From December 1 to 31, new bill payers can enjoy up to 200 coins cashback with a minimum spend of P800," it said in a statement Thursday.

Shopee said users can also pay their mobile, landline, internet, water and cable through its mobile wallet. 

If they already have a Shopee app, users can activate ShopeePay by following the instructions below:

To pay, follow these steps:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopee said it is encouraging its users to observe health policies and "shift towards a cashless society" through easy access to digital payment services.


