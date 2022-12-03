Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022

MANILA - Diesel and gasoline prices may drop as much as P2 per liter next week as industry experts forecast a third straight rollback in fuel prices on Tuesday.

Diesel prices will decrease by P1.70 to P2 per liter, while gasoline prices may see a P1.90 to P2.10 per liter reduction.

Kerosene will have a P1.30 to P1.60 per liter decrease.

Industry experts factored in anew the "sluggish domestic demand" in China due to the government's stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

China over the week loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

Over the year's course, gasoline prices have increased by P17.75 per liter, P33.85 per liter for diesel, and P26.85 per liter for diesel.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News