MANILA— Megawide Construction Corp is a Filipino company responsible for running the operations of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, its CEO Edgar Saavedra said Thursday.

The company took this stand to counter Anti-Dummy Law complaints lodged against it for allegedly allowing foreign nationals to run the airport.

Some of the executives in its airport project charged in the case have already posted bail and are prepared to "disprove" the allegations in court, Saavedra told ANC.

Under the country's anti-dummy law, foreigners cannot hold executive positions in airport operations.

"Of course, we posted the bail, the next step now is the arraignment. The case now is in court… We will have the chance to clear our names and disprove all of these allegations being charged against us," Saavedra said.

Megawide partnered with India's GMR group for the rehabilitation, maintenance and operations of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. In April 2014, the consortium bagged the 25-year concession agreement for the airport.

The joint venture is 60 percent Filipino, Saavedra said. The presence of foreign nationals is part of the bid requirements to incorporate their expertise, he said.

"We’re a Filipino company, we made the majority of the decision…. It’s the Filipinos that run the company but we need the help of foreign experts," he said.

Megawide had reiterated several times that its officials have not violated any law in the operations of the airport.

Megawide's original proponent status to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was earlier revoked by the government.

The company said it is planning to submit another unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate the main gateway but added it would wait for the next administration.

The Philippines is set to hold its next Presidential elections in May 2022.