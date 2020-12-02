NewProduct: Jollibee introduces ready-to-cook Garlic Pepper Marinated Chicken

MANILA – Jollibee has introduced a new ready-to-cook Garlic Pepper Marinated Chicken to the market, the company said on Wednesday.

Cathleen Capati, AVP for Jollibee’s Bestsellers and Ready to Cook products, said the marinated chicken pack will cater to Filipinos who are increasingly looking for new food experiences and flavors.

The easy-to-make "restaurant-quality" chicken is sold at P250 a pack, and is available in selected Metro Manila stores and through delivery via Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, and #87000 hotline.

It will be coming soon to provincial stores, Jollibee said.

The meal can be prepared through oven baking for 25-30 minutes at 200 C or until cooked, or through pan-frying with cooking oil for around 15 minutes, Jollibee said.

Jollibee has been rolling out ready-to-cook food products to make up for lost sales and foot traffic due to quarantine restrictions.