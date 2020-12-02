Globe says 911 new cell sites built since July, building 2,000 more next year

Globe Telecom. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Globe Telecom has built 911 new cell sites from July to November and expects to build 600 more sites before the year ends, the company said on Wednesday.

The Ayala-led telco said it also plans to roll out 2,000 more cell sites next year as it continues to expand and upgrade its services.

Globe released the statement after Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque criticized PLDT and Globe on Tuesday, saying there was “no improvement yet” with their services.

Roque said he wanted the telcos to commit when their services will improve.

Globe added it has built new cell sites in areas that needed connectivity the most, including Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Antique, Iloilo, Leyte, Palawan, Aklan, Maguindanao, Cotabato, Misamis Oriental, and Davao del Oro.

It has also completed 10,876 site upgrades to 4G/LTE, benefiting key cities and municipalities.

The company said it has been aggressively rolling out home broadband lines across the country “in recognition of the increased internet usage at home for learning, business, and work due to the pandemic.”

“As of October, Globe rolled out 70.98 percent more broadband lines compared to the same period last year. The company’s Fiber to the Home (FTTH) builds likewise grew by 318 percent this year compared to 2019,” it said.

The telco added that it plans to cover 80 percent of Metro Manila with 5G services by the end of the year and expand to key sites in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Globe 5G is now available in 17 key cities in Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao,” the company said.

Studies by independent analytics firms OpenSignal, Ookla also showed that Globe’s telco services have been improving, it added.

The cost per gigabyte of connectivity has also gone down, Globe said, with the Philippines now having cheaper prepaid internet compared to Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

“With the reduced price of mobile broadband, it is expected that the country’s cost of internet as a percent of GNI per capita will be much lower than the global average.”

As the pandemic forced the suspension of physical face-to-face classes, it said it also forged partnerships with both public and private educational institutions to ensure quality online learning.

Globe, which is owned by Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said that over the last 5 years, it has spent P255.7 billion to upgrade and expand its network.

Both PLDT and Globe have been ramping up spending to enhance their infrastructure in anticipation of the entry of China-backed third telco DITO Telecommunity next year.

PLDT said that it had made many improvements to its network, and that it is also rolling out 2,000 new cell sites next year.

President Rodrigo Duterte in July warned the country’s two main telcos to improve their services by December or risk closure or expropriation.