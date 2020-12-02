Fruitas opens first franchised store in Dubai, 'restarts' PH expansion

Fruitas House of Desserts. From Fruitas Holdings website

MANILA – Food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc on Wednesday said it opened its first franchised store in Dubai and restarted expansion plans locally.

Fruitas opened a Fruitas House of Desserts store on Dec. 1 inside the BurJuman mall in Dubai.

“We are excited to bring Fruitas to Dubai. The Fruitas brand, with its suite of fresh and healthy products, is universal and exportable to a lot more territories outside the Philippines,” said Lester Yu, Fruitas Holdings president and CEO in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The Fruitas House of Desserts in Dubai offers fresh beverages such as fruit shakes, fresh lemonades, pearl shakes and milk tea, as well as popular Filipino desserts.

It is seen to cater to both locals and overseas Filipinos living in the city, the firm said.

Fruitas is also restarting its "aggressive expansion" plans in the Philippines delayed by the pandemic, noting that it is set on opening 60 kiosks and community stores.

The firm plans to open 10 more "community stores" under the Babot’s Farm and Soy & Bean brands before the year ends, ending with 30 outlets for 2020 and 100 by the end of next year.

Fruitas is set on expanding their community stores, seeing this format "as a growth engine in the future."

As of end-2019, Fruitas has 1,068 stores nationwide under the 20 brands in its portfolio which include well known brands such as Fruitas, Johnn Lemon, Buko Loco, Juice Avenue, The Mango Farm and many more.