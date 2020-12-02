Food, personal care, home improvement top shopping list of Pinoys: Twitter

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture. Kacper Pempel, Reuters file photo

MANILA - Filipino Twitter users shop mostly for food, personal care and home improvement items, the social media platform said on Wednesday.

Twitter said that based on its studies, when Filipino Twitter users shop for their families, they mostly buy food.

It added that 72 percent of Filipinos on Twitter are into cooking, and 41 percent of them share that they are the main food shoppers at home.

After food, Filipino Twitter users shop mostly for personal care items, with 68 percent considering themselves to be health fitness, and beauty enthusiasts.

“There are tons of personal care and beauty trends that people are into at the moment: from the 10-step Korean skincare routine, to collagen drinks, and more,” Twitter said.

Finally, 63 percent of Filipinos on Twitter got interested in DIYs (do it yourself) and other home improvement projects.

“In addition, Filipinos have also accepted their Tito and Tita status by saying they are home and lifestyle enthusiasts (78 percent) , and are into gardening (40 percent).”

As of January this year, there were 73 million internet users in the Philippines, with almost all of them also using social media, according to data tracking website Datareportal.