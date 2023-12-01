MANILA - More people are expected to avail of transport services of Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) this December, Grab Philippines said in a media forum on Friday.

Demand for GrabCar services is expected to increase initially by 20 percent in December, but it could also spike up to 45 percent by the second and third week of the month, according to Grab PH Chief Operating Officer Ronald Roda.

To address the surge in demand, 4,000 drivers have been onboarded since August in preparation for the Christmas rush, Grab said. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board opened over 10,000 slots for TNVS in April to ramp up supply as demand rises.

Roda added that Grab PH wanted to make sure that the ride-hailing app will be reliable even during peak hours which, in effect, is expected to minimize surcharge in fares.

Grab Philippines currently has a fleet of around 30,000 vehicles servicing different parts of the country.

“We make sure that there’s as many cars as possible because that’s the main driver in making sure that surge is limited. There may be specific hours and times and places where it might happen, but in general, as long as supply is sufficient then fares will be more affordable,” Roda said. (around 1 min of ambush)

For travelers coming from the airport, Grab Philippines is allocating a dedicated fleet to passengers with pickup points in terminals of Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Grab is also making technology enhancements such as multi-taxi type booking which allows passengers to select different types of rides in one booking which is expected to reduce allocation or waiting time by 20 to 30 percent.

The company said it is also addressing concerns over driver-partners turning down bookings through quality enforcement.

Roda shared that incentives will be given to drivers who accept rides during peak hours.