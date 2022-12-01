Marcos on WPS oil exploration: It’s important for us than it is for China

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is looking for other ways to explore oil in the West Philippine Sea, saying they might veer away from government-to-government talks.

The Duterte administration had canceled talks on oil and gas exploration with China, citing Constitutional limits.

Marcos meanwhile said the oil exploration is just a “small thing” for Beijing but something important for Manila.

“I think there might be other ways para hindi gawing G2G or I don’t know. We’ll have to find a way. Kasi kailangan na natin eh. We already need --- kung may mahanap diyan, kailangan na talaga ng Pilipinas,” Marcos told Palace reporters during his visit at the Kadiwa ng Pasko stalls in Quezon City.

“‘Yung China, hindi ba, maliit na bagay sa kanila ‘yun. Sa atin, malaking bagay ‘yan. So kailangan talaga natin ipaglaban at mapakinabangan kung mayroon mang oil talaga,” he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said that China had wanted the country to abide by Chinese law if a joint exploration and development were to take place.

China also wanted its jurisdiction to be recognized over the area as its internal waters and not part of international laws, he said.

In his opening remarks to the Commission on Appointments committee deliberating on his appointment last August, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the country would continue to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award.

The President earlier said the Hague ruling that invalidated Beijing's sweeping claims in the South China Sea would be used "to continue to assert our territorial rights."

In October, Marcos said the government is reviving the oil drilling operations of Nido Petroleum Philippines in Palawan.

He added that the Cadlao oil field could lead to "early oil production towards the second half of 2023." He noted that the area last produced oil in the 1990s "with over 11 million barrels."

RELATED VIDEO: