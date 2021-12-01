Photo courtesy of Generose Tecson

Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary Scoot held its maiden flight in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon.

Scoot flew a TR-360 aircraft from Singapore and arrived in Davao's Francisco Bangoy International Airport past 2 p.m, before returning to Asia's financial hub around 3 p.m.

The maiden flight had 102 passengers.

Singapore Airlines earlier announced that its Singapore-Davao operations will begin this month.

Scoot flights are scheduled every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Davao City tourism operations officer Generose Tecson said this is the first international commercial airline that began its operations in the city's airport since the pandemic began.

Tecson said the LGU follows arrival testing and quarantine protocols for travelers arriving in the Davao airport.

— Reports from Francis Magbanua and Hernel Tocmo

