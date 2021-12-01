Globe says wireless data outage fixed

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - Globe Telecom on Wednesday said its wireless data services are back to normal, hours after saying some of its subscribers experienced problems with wireless data interruption.

“Customers are advised to restart their phones and modems to access wireless data services,” Globe said in its latest advisory on the issue.

Globe earlier said its postpaid, prepaid, Platinum, TM, and Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers may have experienced difficulty in accessing their wireless data from 1:45 p.m.

"The disruption was caused by a system issue impacting its data charging facility," the telecommunications giant later explained in a statement.

Outage-tracking website downdetector.ph earlier reported a spike in complaints related to the Ayala-led telco at around 2 p.m., which began to taper off around 4 in the afternoon.