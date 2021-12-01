MANILA - The Energy Development Corp said on Wednesday it tapped IBM's The Weather Company for typhoons and other natural hazards updates to make better decisions on its power plants' operations.

Access to "advanced and accurate" weather insights will help EDC understand risks of extreme weather conditions and decide whether or not the plants should keep operating or to implement a shutdown, EDC said in a statement.

IBM's TWC has 15-hourly forecasts on demand is the world's most accurate weather forecaster. It allows EDC to better predict potential hazards such as floods, landslides and take preventive measures, it said.

The IBM Cloud also delivers hyper-local weather data which allows EDC "to deep dive on how it can effectively supply energy to power Philippines’ businesses regardless of weather conditions," it said.

“By leveraging weather and hyper-local insights to improve the efficiency of our decisions and operations, EDC is proving how purposeful innovation and partnership can lead to sustainable management of our renewable geothermal resource," EDC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Federico R. Lopez said.

EDC operates 12 plants in the country.

The rise in extreme weather conditions due to climate change is "disruptive to business operations," said IBM president and country manager Aileen Judan-Jiao.

“Today, EDC is not only supplying naturally sourced renewable energy to our country’s national grid, but it is also demonstrating how technology can improve business operations in a more sustainable way," she said.

Extreme weather, climate action failure and human-led environmental damage are the top 3 most likely risks for businesses in the next decade, the EDC said citing World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report.

The Philippines are among the countries affected by recurring catastrophes, based on the Global Climate Risk Index 2021.

The country also stands to lose 6 percent of its gross domestic product annually by 2100 if it does not act on climate change, the Asian Development Bank said.

EDC and ABS-CBN Corp are both part of the Lopez Group of companies.

