PPA waives some fees for local shipping firms

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Tuesday started waving fees for local shipping firms, as authorities sought to help businesses with the coronavirus pandemic.

The PPA from Dec. 1 will waive dockage and domestic lay-up or anchorage fees for accredited firms, as mandated by the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), its General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said in a public briefing.