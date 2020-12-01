Emperador sees sales growth in North, South America markets next year

Emperador and Fundador brandy aged in sherry casks in Spain. Handout



MANILA - Andrew Tan's liquor and spirits firm Emperador sees robust growth in its brandy business across North and South America next year, riding on strong demand and global market dominance of its brandy labels, the company said on Tuesday.

The maker of Fundador and namesake Emperador brandy said

there was an uptake for its "Don Pedro" and "Presidente" brands in the United States in the last five months despite the global economic slowdown.

Don Pedro saw sales volume posting "double digit" growth in markets such as Nevada, New Jersey, and Illinois, while Presidente saw sales boost in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma, it said.

Both brands are under the Casa Pedro Domecq brandy portfolio of Grupo Emperador Spain, which holds 57 percent of the market in Mexico.

"We see brighter prospects in further growing our brandy business across the United States in 2021. Our products are now readily available in several states. Aside from Don Pedro and Presidente, we are also selling our imported brandies – Spanish-made Fundador and Philippine-made Emperador – across the US. From January to September this year, we have already increased our Fundador sales in the US by around 23 percent and this is a very positive signal for us," said Juan Cortès Vilardell, chief executive officer of Grupo Emperador Spain.

In Latin America, the Brandy Domecq label of Grupo Emperador Spain has already dominated the brandy market in Colombia, taking up 91 percent share of the market.

Emperador said Brandy Domecq has a "strong presence" in other Latin American countries such as Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Panama, Aruba, and Brazil.

"We remain focused on further expanding our presence across Latin America by also introducing our imported brandy products, particularly the Philippine-made Emperador Brandy, because the taste preference for brandy in this region has been remarkably growing," Vilardell said.

Emperador's international brandy business is unaffected by the pandemic, with net income jumping 11 percent to P5.9 billion in January to September.

The company earlier said it is looking to double its business in China, as well as anticipating double digit growths this year in various international markets including the UK, Russia, Sweden, Netherlands, Indochina and Taiwan.