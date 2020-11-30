DTI, DOLE roll out new standards on free shuttle service for workers

MANILA - Starting this month, big establishments and business companies should provide free shuttle services with a relaxed standard operational capacity, to help their workers avoid high-risk of COVID-19 exposure in public transportation.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) last week signed Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-04-A, Series of 2020 which requires "large-sized private establishments with total assets above P100,000,000" that are in special economic zones and other areas to provide shuttle services for their employees.

The two agencies agreed to allow firms and establishments to relax restrictions on seating capacities of their shuttle services.

Under the JMC, workers are highly advised to sit “one-seat apart” or if this is unlikely, employees can fill the service vans and vehicles as long as there are dividers installed between the seats.

Contact tracing forms should also be provided to workers. Only the required information, their names and contact numbers, should be given. This also applies for the firms' and establishments' customers, clients, examinees and visitors.

The agencies also encouraged the use of digital contract tracing app, particularly, StaySafe.ph which is the government’s official digital tracing application.

"Private establishments are highly encouraged to register in and use StaySafe.ph," the JMC read.

The memo, which was signed by DTI Sec. Ramon Lopez and DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III, will be effective Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

