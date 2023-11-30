TikTok belies claims it has ties to Chinese Communist Party

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Social media app TikTok on Thursday addressed concerns about the platform's security and ownership, amid talks that it will be banned in the Philippines amid fears that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can use the social media app for spying or propaganda.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, TikTok Philippines Head of Public Policy Toff Rada denied accusations that the entertainment platform and its parent company Bytedance have ties to the Chinese government.

"Ang Bytedance at TikTok korporasyon yan, isang pribadong korporasyon. At ang general rule sa korporasyon ay ang korporasyon ay pag-aari ng mga share holders. So tatanungin natin, sino ba ang mga shreholders ng Bytedance?" Rada said.

"At 'pag tiningnan mo yan, makikita mo klarong-klaro, 60 percent or majority ng mga shareholders ng Bytedance ay mga foreign global institutional firms katulad ng General Atlantic, Softbank, KKR, mga investment kumpanya, mga pribadong investment company, yung iba nga dyan mga Amerikano pa na mga kumpanya," he stressed.

(Private companies like Bytedance and Tiktok are owned by shareholders. So who are the shareholders? 60 percent of the shareholders are foreign global institutional firms like General Atlantic, Softbank, KKR, private investment companies, some of these are even American companies.)

Rada also denied claims that the CCP has control over them.

"Ang kumpanya ay pinapatakbo ng tinatawag na board of directors. Pag tiningnan mo kung sino yung board of directors ng Bytedance, wala diyang miyembo ng Chinese government. As a matter of fact, 3 nga dyan Amerikano pa," he explained.

(Companies are run by their board of directors. As for Bytedance, none of the directors are with the Chinese government. 3 of them are American.)

"Pauli-ulit naming sinasabi, ang TikTok wala sa China...even ang Bytedance, na ang parent company, meron lang subsidiary, may isang kumpanya na nag-o-operate doon sa China. Pero hindi ang--katulad ng lahat ng kumpanya, ang subsidiary, walang control yan doon sa parent," he said.

(We have said, over and over again, that TikTok is not in China. Even Bytedance, the parent company, only has one subsidiary operating there. But like most companies, subsidiaries don't have control over their parent firms.)

Rada noted that talk about TikTok being under Chinese control has been going on for years, but nothing has been proven yet to support that claim.

"Pansinin natin, sa lahat ng taon na binabanggit ito, ni isang shred of evidence, walang naipakita na either nagse-share ang Tiktok o may na-leak na data sa Chinese government," he said.

(In all these years, no one has produced even a shred of evidence that we have leaked data to the Chinese government.)

The TikTok official said any bans the government will impose on any social media platform must be based on facts.

"Maganda yung sinabi ni Department of Information and Communications Technology) Secretary Ivan Uy na any form of ban must not be whimsical."

"Ibig sabihin, kung gagawa ka ng any sort of restrictions on any platform, dapat napag-aralan nang Mabuti, at any decision must be based on fact and evidence. Hindi yan dahil ayaw mo lang sa isang application o may bias ka against it. Hindi naman yata fair yon," he said.

Several countries, including the United States and New Zealand, earlier banned TikTok on government-issued devices over spying fears.

The European Commission and Canada have also banned the use of TikTok in its devices, but the social media giant has repeatedly denied accusations that it shares data with the Chinese government.

Its parent company ByteDance, however, had admitted that its China-based employees had accessed Americans' data but rejected allegations that information was being turned over to authorities.

In January 2023, TikTok was the third most used social media app in the Philippines, according to a study from Meltwater.