Avoid buying uncertified Christmas lights: DTI

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) warned consumers against buying substandard Christmas lights this holiday season as it inspected stores in Divisoria, a popular wholesale market in Manila on Wednesday.

During the inspection, DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual discovered that one stall was selling Christmas lights that did not contain the mandatory certification stickers to prove they were of good quality and safe to use. The name of the manufacturer was also not indicated.

The DTI ended up confiscating several boxes of the said brand. A notice of violation was also issued to the storeowner and was given 48 hours to submit an explanation.

Tathel Ramos, who was manning the store at the time, claimed that the products were already meant for disposal but were accidentally left on display.

“For disposal na talaga sana siya. Halata naman sa laman noon na hindi na nagagamit e, yellow na yung laman niya. Kasi hindi na talaga siya binebenta. Hindi alam ng amo ko na meron pala ditong nakasiksik,” explained Ramos.

“E diba sa tindahan pag naka-display, ibig sabihin binebenta? Maaaring i-claim nila (na not for sale), ie-evaluate ng prosecutor,” responded Pascual.

Pascual said Filipinos should be extra careful about buying Christmas lights that do not undergo proper testing as these may pose a risk to their safety.

“Binabantayan natin yung risk na mag-malfunction. Alam naman natin na mga nakaraang pagkakataon, may mga nagre-report na fire na ang pinagmulan ay Christmas lights. Yun ang iniiwasan natin,” he said.

Before buying Christmas lights, the DTI said consumers should make sure the store is registered with the agency, and that the products have an import commodity clearance (ICC) sticker or a Philippine Standard (PS) for quality and safety marks.

The same goes when buying online. Consumers may also refer to customer reviews to assess the product’s quality.

The DTI said that it is also monitoring stores selling homemade Christmas lanterns.

“Yung ilang components o bahagi ng parol ay atin po yang mino-monitor at ine-enforce ng product standards kagaya ng electrical wiring, mga bumbilya,” said DTI Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau Director Fhillip Sawali.

But even if the products are certified, DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said Filipinos should also avoid overusing their Christmas lights.

“Wag tayong matutulog na naka-on yung christmas lights. Do not overload. Yung sinasabi na dugtong-dugtong, we do not recommend it pag sobrang dami,” she said.

According to the DTI, it has already issued notices of violation to five stores selling uncertified Christmas lights since the start of November.