Egg prices up by P10 per tray



MANILA — The price of eggs in some markets in Metro Manila is up by P10 per tray.

Vendors said supply is tight due to bird flu and other factors.

In Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, the price of eggs ranges from P210 to 250 a tray.

"Kapag ber months naman tumataas lalo pag December, taon-taon naman. Sobra laki tinaas ngayon. Halos nagdoble simula nung nagtaas itlog," said Wilmar Manio, a market vendor.

The Department of Agriculture said it's normal for egg supply to go down during the cold season.

"Year in and year out, ang production naman ng itlog kapag taglamig ay kokonti. Siguro naman, di naman ihohoard yan, ilalabas din naman yan kasi mabubugok yan kapag sinali pa nila sa pagsasamantala," DA Deputy Spokesperson Rex Estoperez said.

The Bureau of Animal Industry also said the country has enough supply of eggs this holiday season.

RELATED VIDEO