St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels launches e-store to reach customers during the new normal.

MANILA - Signing up for full-service death care plans is now as easy as online shopping after St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels launched its online store to keep up with the changing times, its officials said Monday.

It's e-commerce platform is part of the company's efforts to keep up with the consumers' changing behavior and increased reliance in contactless transactions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Peter president and CEO Victor Jose Tancinco told reporters in a virtual briefing.

St. Peter has been investing in its digital processes even before the pandemic, he added.

"The death care industry is making adjustment to address the new normal. People are comfortable in using technology and online engagement become more popular," Tancinco said,

"We needed to transform and adapt to a world that’s rapidly turning digital. We were then aware of the threat of retail apocalypse and we don't want to land among casualties," he added.

Availing of pre-need death care plans can now be done by creating an account and simply adding to cart the selected services found on its e-store [E-STORE https://online.stpeter.com.ph/]. St. Peter's Senior Vice President and COO Jonathan Vitangcol said in a virtual briefing.

There are available traditional plans and cremation plans as well as other value-added benefits which are up for installment and are transferable, Vitangcol said.

Plans are available for purchase on St Peter's e-store. ABS-CBN News.

Registered users can choose a plan, their preferred payment options. Contract details will also be available on the platform, he said.

"We're making it hassle free for our prospects. We make sure that we are in touch with our clients. There is death involved so there is compassion," Vitangcol said.

"Death is inevitable and we will be there for to make it easy to plan ahead so they can enjoy life more," he added.

The company is also the pioneer of e-burol, or the real-time viewing facility, and e-libing or the full funeral coverage uploaded online, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

