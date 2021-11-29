Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MADRID - The coronavirus pandemic will cost global tourism $2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, a similar amount to last year, the UN's tourism body said on Monday, calling the sector's recovery "fragile".

The forecast from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is grappling with a surge in infections and as a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, spread across the globe.

More details to follow.