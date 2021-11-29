Pandemic to cost global tourism $2 trillion in 2021: UN
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Nov 29 2021 11:19 AM
MADRID - The coronavirus pandemic will cost global tourism $2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, a similar amount to last year, the UN's tourism body said on Monday, calling the sector's recovery "fragile".
The forecast from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is grappling with a surge in infections and as a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, spread across the globe.
RELATED VIDEO:
More details to follow.
ANC, ANC Top, Omicron, COVID-19, COVID-19 pandemic, travel, tourism industry, global tourism, cancelled flights
- /entertainment/11/30/21/joross-gamboa-wife-mark-7th-wedding-anniversary
- /news/11/30/21/isko-says-wont-refuse-duterte-endorsement-after-bong-go-drops-out
- /video/news/11/30/21/10778-nabakunahan-laban-covid-sa-camarines-norte
- /sports/11/30/21/nba-76ers-send-magic-to-seventh-straight-loss
- /sports/11/30/21/tennis-croatia-ousts-italy-reaches-davis-cup-semis